Content creator Wode Maya has unveiled his new magnificent mansion reportedly worth $1 million

The Ghanaian YouTuber has disclosed that the five-bedroom edifice will serve as a creative hub for other content creators

The pioneering YouTuber invited bloggers, vloggers, and online influencers to the housewarming party

Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya, real name Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, has unveiled his new magnificent mansion reportedly worth $1 million.

According to the acclaimed YouTuber, the five-bedroom house will also serve as a creative hub for other creators lacking resources to produce quality content for their audience.

In a YouTube video showcasing the edifice, Wode Maya, who had a humble start in his field, recalled that he didn't have a good camera for interviews.

Photos of Wode Maya's new mansion.

His struggle with also capturing moments and editing clips because of limited resources influenced his decision to acquire the house via a partnership with Star Properties for other creatives.

The first Ghanaian to reach one million YouTube subscribers went on hiatus for several weeks and returned to outdoor the house for his comeback.

Wode Maya invited colleague YouTubers, bloggers, vloggers, and influencers in the online community to his housewarming party.

Watch the video below:

