A young Black man has caused a stir after a video showed him trimming his thick dreadlocks at a barbing salon

He seems content with his transformation in a video, displaying his trimmed dreadlocks for the camera

More than 190,000 people have seen the salon moments, and countless more have commented on it

A plus-size man has caused a stir after a video showed him trimming his thick dreadlocks at a barbing salon for a new and transformed look.

The young man sits while the barber trims his dreadlocks with scissors before using a hair machine in the shot clip, which has received much attention on social media.

Man seemed happy with barber's work

The barber first cut practically all of the man's hair to a respectable length before washing it and applying the finishing touches.

Young Black man cuts his dreadlocks in US.

Source: Instagram

The client, who appeared satisfied with his transformation, showed off the cut dreadlocks to the camera.

The video capturing the moments at the salon has received more than 190,000 views and thousands of comments.

Watch the video below:

Some pretty ladies gush over young man after trimming his dreadlocks

Deelove said:

I love your new look, my crush.

Wairimu4142 posted:

Much better.

Deborahpatterson956 commented:

Love the look.

Tinaboynesbrown said:

Thank you for giving him a nice look.

Styledbyneshap said:

Aye, I used to go to church with him! Lol.

Ussislegend posted:

Should've kept the locks. Just untangled them and re-twist. Now he lost his super antenna. Hair connects you to your surroundings and is spiritual. He even looked gone in the eyes after.

Antoniomother15 commented:

You look so much better.

Zysfuneral reacted:

It was all a dream.

Lildavey24 commented:

If rod wave was from Florida.

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah transforms mentally challenged man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghanaian HIV/AIDS advocate Joyce Dzidzor Mensah expertly altered the appearance of a mentally disabled guy.

The social media influencer with a base in Germany organised some people to find Emmanuel Opoku.

Dzidzor claimed that Opoku had been wandering for ten years in her mother's neighborhood and in other cities.

Homeless man saved from street transformed

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a kind man (@ositapopcorn) and his partner (@michaelspyder) saw a homeless person Friday on the road, and they approached him with the intent to give him a makeover.

When @ositapopcorn asked how long he had been wearing the same clothes, the homeless man said it had been months.

Source: YEN.com.gh