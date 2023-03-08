A young man took to social media to show off the palace his father is building in Kumasi, Ghana

In the video, the abroad-based young man confessed that he was an actual prince in Ghana as he showed netizens the palace

The video showed a two-storey building with an emblem, a garage, a porch, a vast compound, and others

A young man with the TikTok handle @og.picasso shared a social media video showing a palace in Kumasi, Ghana, that he claims his father was building.

Man flaunts his father's palace. Photo credit: @og.picasso

The young man, usually abroad-based, said that he was an actual prince in Ghana as he flaunted the palace in the video. He explained:

Showing off my dad's palace he’s building in Kumasi, Ghana. You guys don’t know I’m an actual prince

The video showed a two-storey building with an emblem of two crossing swords, typical of royal buildings in Ghana. It also showed the massive compound with a lawn, garage, and porch.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the young man's father's palace

Several netizens expressed mixed reactions when they saw the video and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

N/A said:

Wooww! This is fire, bro!

Nimemone commented:

Africa brags differently. Imagine flaunting a whole palace that your dad is building. I hope I can be successful for my kids do same one day

Tiki Lingo remarked:

These spoilt kids have no regard for culture and traditions. A palace is a sacred place and should be shown to the entire world with impunity such as this

MAR$HMANGO added:

I love the wind filter

