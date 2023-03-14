A wife was super grateful when her husband set up a business for her by opening a small provision shop

The lady filmed the moment renovations were done on the rented space to make it ready for her business

Many women joined the lady in thanking her husband for being so thoughtful with the business gift

A young lady (@haryinke101) has shared a video of the shop her husband rented for her so she can be financially independent.

The lady said though the gift may not look much, she is satisfied with it. The clip also showed the renovations carried out on the shop before she started using it.

Many people congratulated the lady on her new shop. Photo source:@haryinke101

Wife gets rented shop from husband

From a drab-looking space, painters worked on the walls. After the painting was done, she placed store shelves in the shop for her goods.

Many women in her comment section congratulated her, as some said they wished they had the same thing.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 9,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

foreverbeauty02 said:

"Big gift ever. I always pray for supermarket and not car bruh."

@lamide_stiches said:

"Congratulations Sis ..More customers."

Chiomee_cakes said:

"Soo happy for you congratulations and God bless your husband and your business."

ColeMotunrayo2000 said:

"Omọ E choke ooo. God bless your hubby more."

Costly jimmy said:

"Consistency e go choke later, congratulations dear."

prettyshady001 said:

"Congratulations dear, thanks to ur hubby may God continue to bless him and replenish his pocket."

