A Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer has proudly shown off her hustle by posting it on Twitter, where it went viral

She posted photos of her fish farm and also showed herself holding a giant catfish popularly called 'point and kill'

The photos she posted caught the attention of many people, some of who commended her for working hard

A Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer proudly showed off her hustle on social media.

In a number of photos she posted on Twitter, the lady named Amanda Pat showed the bountiful yield from her fish pond.

The lady, who is a fish farmer is proud of her hustle. Photo credit: Twitter/natural_ama.

Source: UGC

Amanda showed off a huge catfish harvested from her fish pond. According to her, she used all her powers to carry it because it was really heavy.

Nigerian lady who is a fish farmer shows off a large catfish

The beautiful lady was standing in her fish farm while she lifted the adorable fish popularly called 'point and kill.'

Amanda said:

"I used all the power in me to carry this fish! I can’t get over the beauty of everything here! Pure love. Every farmer’s happiness."

The tweet she made went viral and got over 1.4 million views. More than 28k people also liked it.

See her tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@I_Am_Winter said:

"You look good."

@ezerih said:

"Hi. Please, where's your location I'm interested in buying some."

@NIA said:

"This frame 4 is making me miss Calabar. I used to dry all kinds of fish for those Navy officers. It was hard work but I was seeing small rewards. Congratulations baby girl, God will keep increasing you. Whenever I come to Calabar, I will come to help you out."

@BarristerJuliet said:

"Pure love…that must weigh so much. Great shout out to us as Fish farmers. Dignity in skills, labour and talent must be sustained."

Source: Legit.ng