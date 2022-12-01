A TikToker @jasmineeama has taken netizens on a virtual tour of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Accra

She showed residential areas such as East Legon, Airport Area, Cantonments, Tema Community 6, Tema Community 11, and Tema Community 12

Several netizens were impressed by the layout of the communities and the luxurious mansions on display

TikTok user @jasmineeama showed the plush areas of Accra in a video she posted on social media, which impressed many. She toured some of Accra's most expensive and highly sought-after neighbourhoods in the video.

Woman tours Accra's most affluent neighbourhoods. Photo credit: @jasmineeama

The residential areas she showed were located in both Accra and Tema, in the Greater Accra region of Ghana. These neighbourhoods were East Legon, Airport Area, Cantonments, Tema Community 6, Tema Community 11, and Tema Community 12.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the most affluent neighbourhoods in Ghana

Many were impressed with the well-planned residential layouts and well-paved roads. They took the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Favorite said:

Airport hills dierrr the pressure there will make you sad

Kodwo Gaisie commented:

These places dier no noise at all, so you get your piece of mind

COFFIE remarked:

The gate with the Ghana flag, that's my uncle's estate. It's located at East Legon Gethsemane Cemetery

e.achie opined:

I am sure some people's pipe dey flow money whiles ours is ordinary water from Ghana Water Company

mannygrey283 added:

You went past the Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Ridge, and got to Cantonments, not even moving on to Labone. Eh!

"This Is Ghana!": Ghanaian TikToker Shows Off Luxurious Mansions With Yachts Beside A Water Body In Ghana

In an earlier story, A TikToker named @thecharways posted a video on social media of lavish residences in Ada with enormous boats parked next to them. Given that the video resembled a scenario from a Hollywood film, several internet users have questioned whether it could be Ghana. It showed some Ghanaians' wealth, even though many complained bitterly about the economy. Some internet users expressed the desire to visit Ghana one day to see these breathtaking sights.

