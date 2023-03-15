A lady posted a video on TikTok crying out and calling for landlords in the country to fix their high rent prices

The video showed the weeping lady lamenting how difficult it was for people to get decent accommodation in a place like Kasoa

Her video touched the hearts of many people who commented on the post to comfort her and share their thoughts

A TikToker with the handle @frema_slayqueen got many consoling her when she shared a video crying out about the high cost of rent in Accra. She posted the video with the caption, "I'm dying ".

Lady cries out about the high rent cost in Accra.

Source: TikTok

The lady said landlords should have mercy on renters and added that it seemed people lived and worked in Accra only to give all their hard-earned monies to their landlords.

She added that Kasoa, which used to be an affordable neighbourhood where people could afford to rent with Gh¢300, is now very expensive.

The TikToker also mentioned that real estate agents are headaches for renters since they collect whatever little money is left from tenants after they find accommodation.

She concluded that her rent was up, and all pleas to her landlord to give her more time to pay her rent fell on deaf ears.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the lady's message for landlords to reduce rent prices

Many Ghanaians who saw the video felt sorry for the lady and consoled her in the comments. YEN.com.gh samples some reactions below.

user9125780099337 said:

Who's that landlord doing this to my favourite TikToker? Please calm down, ok

missangelina commented:

WKHKYD! Come back home, Ma...we are waiting for you

ivypoison73 added:

I always pray for my landlord because he is the best

virginmat remarked:

My sister, come and join me. I stay alone

