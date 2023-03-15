Some men and women have proven that they are indeed good dancers after they were filmed dancing after church service

In a TikTok video, one plus-size gentleman wowed many people with their excellent dance moves and styles

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the group for the rapport and excellent dance move

A group of young ladies and guys have sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after a video of them doing a formation dance surfaced online.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @_mr_eras captured the young ladies and men numbering about 13 dancing to a nice amapiano tune.

The group seemed to have rehearsed for some time, judging from how they danced in sync in the 53-second video.

Apparently, the guys had closed from church service and opted to entertain themselves by joining the viral TikTok challenge.

One plus-size gentleman who wore white long sleeves and black trousers stole the spotlight as he danced with energy and delivered some slick leg moves

Ghanaians react to the TikTok video of the church

The video, which was captioned, “after church vibes,” had raked in over 43,000 and 1000 comments.

Many netizens who reacted to the video praised the group for having a charming rapport, with many singling out the plus-size guy for commendation.

Jonas124:

Who saw Biggie wife at the back she be the best dancer

khobby3664:

Is that SARFOA and Dorcas am seeing in the video

Just for April borns:

Biggie which kind Allstar be that

Brah Shega:

eei biggy was about to fall ooo buh was up congratulations to his converse great job

Kwasi AppiYah:

Biggie nearly fell down but he did great.

opheliafrimpong74:

The obolo have swag in this dance pls I don't want to come back

Source: YEN.com.gh