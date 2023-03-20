The Ashanti chief Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commissioned a new police station at the Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science And Technology in Kumasi

The commissioning ceremony occurred on March 17, 2023, as part of the university's 56th-anniversary celebrations

According to the police, the facility is meant to enhance the security situation of the campus and the nearby communities

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's (KNUST) Jericho Wall Police Station has been officially opened by His Royal Majesty Otumfou Osei Tutu II, the Asante Hene.



According to the police, the station is meant to assist the institution and enhance the security situation in the nearby communities.

The police stated that their administration had started the KNUST motorbike patrols to increase police visibility and incident reaction times on the university campus.

They noted that the KNUST was the second institution to gain from this program after the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani.

The vice chancellor of the university, Rev. John Ntim Fourjour, the Deputy Education Minister, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the Inspector-General of Police were all present for the commissioning, which followed the university's 56th Congregation.

Other dignitaries at the commissioning were Professor Rita Akosua Dickinson, the Director-General of the National Police Department and Chief of Police Paul Manly Awini.

