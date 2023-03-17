The wife of Michael Essien joined hundreds of mourners at the forecourt of the State House to pay their last respect to the late Christian Atsu

Akosua Puni who looked visibly sad attended the funeral of the late player in the company of others who held wreaths

The short clip on TikTok got a lot of attention as it raked in over hundred and fifty thousand views

Madam Akosua Puni, the wife of retired Ghanaian football legend, Michael Essien also joined hundreds of Ghanaians at the forecourt of the State House in Accra for the funeral of the late Christian Atsu.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @beautyqueen_5l showed the moment the wife of the former Chelsea star arrived at the venue in the company of the President of Cheetah Football Club, Abdul Hayye Yartey.

Akosua Puni who wore a black dress and looked visibly sad was not alone as she was accompanied by some people who held wreaths.

Christian Atsu played with Michael Essien as teammates for the Ghana National team, the Black Stars.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5,000 likes and over 150 thousand views.

Fred Nuamah mourns Christian Atsu

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor, music and movie producer, Fredrick Nuamah was spotted at the grounds for the final funeral rites of the late Black Stars footballer Christian Atsu.

Fred Nuamah attended the funeral with popular actress, Lydia Forson.

Lydia Forson, who was not in the mood for videos and looked sad, quickly told the cameraman to stop taking videos and pictures of them because they were mourning.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that former colleagues of the late Hatayspor winger Christian Atsu could not control their emotions as they mourned and paid their last respect to the footballer.

Black Stars legend, Sammy Kuffuor could not control his tears at Christian Atsu's funeral.

Another person, John Paintsil, who was also present and clothed in red, bowed his head in tears for a very long time. He could not resist the urge to shed some tears at his dear friend's funeral.

Source: YEN.com.gh