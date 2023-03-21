An African-American woman has shared how she bought a house in Ghana for $26,000 to pull it down and build an upgraded one in its stead

She revealed that she demolished the two-bedroom house but kept the outer wall and is now building a five-bedroom house

The lady posted a video showing the house construction progress, and many took to the post's comments to congratulate her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An African-American lady with the TikTok handle @rahrahsl amazed many when she posted a video of how she bought a two-bedroom house in Ghana for $26,000 but demolished it to build a five-bedroom house.

Lady demolishes a two-bedroom house to build a five-bedroom property. Photo credit: @rahrahsl

Source: TikTok

She mentioned that she kept the outer walls of the two-bedroom property but pulled down everything else to make way for a five-bedroom house.

The lady shared the progress of the five-bedroom house construction, which showed men working tirelessly at the construction site with machinery. The woman added that she would regularly share the building's progress details.

Watch the video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens react to the video of the African-American woman's house construction

Many internet users were impressed with what the lady had done and took to the post's comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Kenya Adjekum Bradsh commented:

Congratulations, sis! I'm coming to Accra in December, and I'd love to connect to learn more about your builder.

Glamroombyashley asked:

Are you African-American? This is so cool! I want to do this, but do you need to be a citizen?

Ashi ashi okasha remarked:

2/1 house for 21k?? That’s cheap! Go to the next country, Togo, you will run

Different_Derech added:

I love that our people are finally going home and being welcomed (for the most part, I know our people are shady too)!

A woman builds a house and community farm in Ghana after relocating from America

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a lady called Jahzara relocated from America to Ghana and now runs a community garden that provides free food for many. Jahzara claims that she has felt a spiritual connection to Ghana since she was a young child. She said she visited Ghana for the first time in 2005 and saw places she dreamed of. She then realised that she wanted to live there permanently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh