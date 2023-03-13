A woman called Jahzara impressed many when she shared how she moved from America to Ghana and now owns a community farm that offers free food

She stated in an interview that people think one does not need to work hard when they move to Ghana from abroad, but that was not true

Jahzara explained that one mistake she sees many people make is not bringing enough money when travelling to Ghana

An African-American businesswoman called Jahzara shared in an interview with YouTuber Ondiro Oganga how she relocated from America to Ghana and built a house with a community farm.

Jahzara says coming to Ghana has been a spiritual calling since childhood. She mentioned that during her first trip to Ghana in 2005, she saw places in the country she had been seeing in her dreams. Then she realised that she wanted to stay in the country permanently.

Jahzara speaks about why she started a community farm

According to Jahzara, she realised that Ghana had food in abundance, but some people could not access the food. Thus, when she bought land in the country to build a house, she also started a community farm where people could get food for free.

Watch the video below.

Many react to the video of the US lady now in Ghana

Several people were inspired by what the African-American woman had done and shared their thoughts in the video's comment section. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Richard Titus-Glover said:

She’s the most realistic person I’ve ever seen on YouTube. She understands what Ubuntu is and is a real human. She’s been through life and understands what life is. Bless you, queen.

Frank Kyereme commented:

This beautiful woman can stay in Africa peacefully for the rest of her life because she is humble and understands the system

Enigmatic Scorpio remarked:

I love her emphasis on community service!! Some Ghanaian communities need that. Awesome interview

Paul Brown opined:

Strength and honour to the queen for her charitable work in Ghana.

A woman builds a house in Ghana so that she can relocate from Canada

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a Ghanaian woman named Lucy built a house in Ghana so she could permanently relocate to the country from Canada after thirty years abroad. She built a home in Ghana with a garden to materialise her ambition of growing her food. Several internet users were moved by her story and expressed their opinions in the comments section.

