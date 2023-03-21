A young Nigerian lady has made a video that captured the makeover she gave her hostel room before settling in

The lady, who was not satisfied with the whacky job her painter did, employed artwork to enhance her interior decor

Many people who saw her wooden bed pallet asked her where she made it, as some wanted to know why her foam did not fit on it

A Nigerian lady (@stephannyji) has shown people how she employed great interior decor skills to give her new hostel room a brilliant makeover.

Sharing a video, the lady revealed that she was pained she had to leave a room that was quite colourful. Before settling into her new hostel, the lady redecorated the wall after painting it white.

The lady said that the painter she employed did a bad job. Photo source: @stephannyji

Lady skillfully transforms her room

To cover up for the shoddy job her painter did, the lady used paper cutouts to create artwork on her wall and door. The whole place transformed with the touch.

Many people who watched her video were wowed by how she transformed a drab-looking room into a beautiful one.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and more than 29,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

remmy said:

"Till u start hitting ur toes on the edge of that bed."

Zaneta Braimoh suggested:

"Paint the Wood base to complete the look."

Thoyeen said:

"How much did you get the pallet for pls help a sister."

Beauty said.

"Wow this is so creative and beautiful."

user8861600103816 asked:

"Are u the only one in the room?"

Omotola said:

"Wood big pass bed...how u coping?"

She replied:

"That’s exactly what I wanted tho."

Kimberly said:

"Is there no a form that can size that bed wood? Abi is among the decor."

chizzy said:

"Omo that painter no go make heaven sha."

