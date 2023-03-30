A couple has shared a video on social media showing how they bought an old house and gave it a stunning makeover

The video showed how they had installed a bathtub, modern sink ware and other high-end amenities in the bathroom

Many internet users were impressed by the renovations and posted in the comments to share their thoughts

A lady with the TikTok handle @luciadramat amazed many when they shared a video of how she and her husband bought an old house and transformed it into a stunning residence.

She posted the video with the caption, "we bought an old house and did some renovations; here is the bathroom makeover."

The lady shared a video showing the transformation process of the bathroom. They first broke down the walls of the old bathroom and removed its bathtub.

They then showed how they transformed it into an ultramodern bathroom with decorative potted plants, scented candles, a vanity mirror, a high-end sink, a water closet, and a bathtub.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the bathroom transformation

Many netizens were impressed by the bathroom transformation and shared their thoughts in the post's comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

ShabbaCT commented:

I actually love how you opted for that mirror. The light reflecting through the remaining window creates an illusion of a big space.

bernadine799 remarked:

The property we are about to purchase has the same bathroom, and we will remove the hall that separates the two bathrooms. Please make more videos

Darklight Beauty said:

I definitely need to see more of the makeovers. This is stunning!!

Tamar asked:

Are you able to share where the bathroom door is now?

Lady transforms a client's dilapidated house into a plush home

