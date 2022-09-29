One headache most people experience when they are considering apartments to rent is how to choose the best option

The ideal apartment should feel at home and make one want to stay there for a very long time without any problems

Some guidelines can help people to make the wisest decision when selecting an apartment that would meet their needs

They say that variety is the spice of life, but sometimes it can be confusing to make the best decision. For example, people are often confused about choosing an apartment after narrowing their options to just two. YEN.com.gh mentions how people can make the best decision below.

Compare Value

To compare the value of properties, one needs to look beyond the price of the apartments and consider what they have to offer, such as the size of rooms and amenities they have. In addition, it is crucial to compare properties of similar nature to make the best decision. Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Lorretta Ampah, a Growth Executive for a real estate company in Ghana called Edanra, had this to say:

You have to compare similar apartments. So if I’m looking at a two-storey building, I make sure that the other homes that are in my comparative market analysis are also two-storey buildings.

Compare Affordability

Affordability should be considered while comparing apartments. This personal decision should be taken based on one's income level. People should not feel pressured to rent apartments that they do not have the financial muscles to maintain. If two similar properties are on the market and have the same value, it would be wise to go for the cheaper option.

Compare Location

It is advisable to consider local crime rates when choosing between two apartments in different locations. Although there is never a place or neighbourhood that is "crime-free," past crime rates may be evaluated and should be looked into as part of your search.

Other factors regarding the location that people should consider are distance to work and proximity to essential social amenities.

