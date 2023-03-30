A young woman has advised Ghanaians not to live in the same apartments as their landlords for their peace of mind's sake

She stated that living in the same household as one's landlord could make life unbearable for tenants due to pressure from the homeowners

The lady said she had lived with three landladies when she first moved to Accra, but the last property owner was unbearable

A young woman with the TikTok handle @itsrodybeauty has advised Ghanaians to stay away from properties where landlords stay in the same household as their tenants.

She explained that staying in the same house with property owners could spell doom for renters because of how unbearable some landlords were.

The lady narrated the experience of how she lived with three landladies when she first moved to Accra. She said that the first two property owners were amicable, but the last one was unbearable. She explained:

This woman was so unbearable; even her family did not like her. She can come knocking on your door at 10 pm to complain. She made me feel like I had come to beg her to stay there even though I paid rent and extra fees as a security deposit.

The young woman added that not all landlords were terrible, but one may never know their true nature until they start to live with them. Thus, she advised that it was better for people to rent properties where the landlords lived far away.

Ghanaians react to the video of the female tenant

Many Ghanaians who saw the video commented on the post to share their experiences with their landlords. YEN.com.gh compiles some responses below.

Rebecca Alright Efya said:

My landlord is the best. He's always minding his business with his family

Shada_sika commented:

I love my landlord oo and thank God for him. He has two apartments, and he sleeps at both, but you hardly know when he’s around.

kendra89 remarked:

Very true and they are so controlling and lowkey spies, like, can you rest?

Ghanaian lady laments how a landlord kicked her younger sister out of her apartment

