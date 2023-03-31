A Tiktoker got netizens drooling over gorgeous mansions beautifully lined up in an affluent residential community

They posted a video showing colossal storey mansions with decorative plants, well-manicured lawns and luxury cars

Several Ghanaians who saw the video were impressed by the luxury displayed and shared their thoughts in the comments

A TikToker with the handle @maleks_archstudio posted a video showing how the wealthy live in Africa.

TikToker flaunts the houses of wealthy people in an affluent neighbourhood. Photo credit: @maleks_archstudio

Source: TikTok

The video showed several gorgeous mansions beautifully lined up in a well-planned residential community.

The mansions were storey buildings, and most had decorative plants, well-manicured lawns and luxury cars parked in front of them.

Watch the video below.

Most wealthy people live in gated neighbourhoods where there is security, tranquillity and high-end amenities that are befitting of their financial and social status.

Netizens react to the video of the gorgeous mansions

Several netizens were impressed with the residential neighbourhood's luxurious properties and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section. YEN.com.gh samples some responses below.

BroSongz said:

I love the fact that these houses incorporate green elements with landscaping. Now please, plant trees . Acacia, Cypress, Oak etc, blend well.

A. A Dhore commented:

The houses are beautiful, but they are living in fear. South Africa is the worst place for people to live in. I think the USA is number one and SA is the second

Gawie Schneider remarked:

Honestly, though, I prefer open spaces outside more than a massive house. I don't want my kids inside the house. I want them to play outside!

Advocate Mpho selebano opined:

All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others

thabang940929 added:

My very inspirational wish is to own several as time goes by

Source: YEN.com.gh