A Ghanaian lady took to social media to advise Ghanaians on how to save their lives and their families' if there was a fire outbreak at their apartment

She stated that the instruction was for those who lived on the top floor of a storey building and had no means of escaping through the door

The lady demonstrated how people could escape unharmed using her top-floor apartment as an example

A lady with the TikTok handle @lincysglow took time off to show Ghanaians how they could escape unharmed if there were a fire outbreak at the top floor of their apartment.

Lady demonstrating how Ghanaians can escape fire outbreak at their apartments. Photo credit: @lincysglow

Source: TikTok

She posted the video with the caption, "I think this will save someone, especially in Ghana, where fire outbreak is common. Do this and escape untimely death."

The TikToker used her apartment to demonstrate how to escape a fire unscathed. She showed how she had installed burglar proofs that could be unlocked which would allow anyone slide to one side to escape through the window.

She had also installed a concrete slab behind the window where she could land before jumping on the ground. This was to break her fall in case the window was too high from the ground.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the lady's video

The video impressed many Ghanaians who shared their thoughts under the post. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Nanaaduako said:

Thieves mostly come to steal and go, but fire is more dangerous to take your life. I think it’s better. Thank you, sis, for sharing

Enoch Amo Amoani advised:

Try to lock it anytime as thieves can also use the way

FOCUSFII remarked:

Good idea, a nice escape

Arbah Roberts opined:

So this your invention needs proper demonstration. Put fire in the house and do a proper escaping, ok

Teenager invents smart fire extinguisher to protect homes and families

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a teenager invented a smart fire extinguisher to protect homes. The brilliant idea of the young boy, named Arul Mathur, is being hailed since it will help fight raging fires in the United States of America. Social media users have responded to the innovation with many lauding the young inventor.

Source: YEN.com.gh