Ghana's interim minister of trade and industry, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has opened a Volkswagen (VW) vehicle assembly plant in Tema, Ghana, worth $8 million

During his inauguration speech, the interim minister said the manufacturing plant would create new jobs for locals

He continued by saying that the vehicle manufacturing plant would lessen the foreign currency needed to import used cars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the interim minister of trade and industry in Ghana, has officially opened a Volkswagen (VW) vehicle assembly plant in Tema, Ghana, worth $8 million in Tema's Free Zones Enclave.

VW opens a car assembly plant in Tema. Photo credit: Ghanaian Times and @_VWGhana

Source: UGC

During his speech at the inauguration, the interim minister said that the vehicle manufacturing plant in Ghana would lead to new, highly trained employment for locals.

He continued by saying that it would further minimise the usage of foreign currency for the importation of used cars while simultaneously encouraging the exporting of vehicles made in Ghana to other African markets, bringing Ghana much-needed foreign currency.

According to Mr Jinapor, the launch of VW's vehicle assembly plant in Tema is in line with the government's Ghana Automotive Development Policy to support its efforts to turn Ghana into an industrial powerhouse. He explained:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The government devised the Ghana Automotive Development Policy to encourage and facilitate local production and assembly in Ghana and build it as a fully integrated and competitive industrial hub

Mr Jinapor called for more stakeholder investment in the vehicle and component manufacturing industry, which he said was "a critical area for economic development and transformation and a generator of jobs."

He advised everyone in Ghana to buy locally made cars since they were just as high-quality as those made in Europe.

Suzuki joins Toyota, Nissan, VW and others as auto companies assembling vehicles in Ghana

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Suzuki has joined a list of car companies that have opened assembly plants in Ghana. On Monday, January 30, 2023, the Japanese automaker unveiled the Suzuki Swift, built in Ghana. Toyota and Nissan, also Japanese car manufacturers, have been assembling some of their vehicles in Ghana for the West African market.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh