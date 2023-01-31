Suzuki has joined top vehicle brands being assembled locally after five others already doing so over the last couple of years

The Japanese car manufacturer on Monday, January 30, 2023, outdoored the Suzuki Swift which was assembled in Ghana

Already, Toyota and Nissan, also Japanese car manufacturers, have been assembling some of their vehicles in Ghana for the West African market

Japanese automobile firm Suzuki has joined top foreign car manufacturers that have set up assembly plants in Ghana.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Suzuki Ghana held a well-attended event to outdoor its first made-in-Ghana vehicle, called the Suzuki Swift.

Already, two other Japanese car manufacturers Toyota and Nissan have been assembling their vehicles in Ghana for the West African market. Also, Germany’s Volkswagen (VW) has been assembling some of its range of vehicles locally. Sinotruck from China is also assembling heavy-duty trucks locally.

At the ceremony in Accra to unveil the Ghana-made Suzuki Swift, it emerged that the siting of the assembling plant in Ghana was based on an MoU between Toyota Tsusho and the government of Ghana on cooperation in developing the automotive industry.

The MoU was signed at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan in August 2019.

Caretaker trade minister Samuel Abudulai Jinapor who was at the event said the increase in the number of foreign-owned vehicle assembling plants in the country is a demonstration of the Nana Akufo-Addo government's commitment to improving industrialisation.

The price of the new vehicle is not readily available on the company's website, however, some sources say normally, the price of a new Suzuki Swift is around GH¢120, 500.

Ghana currently has six local-assembling plants producing nine different brands of vehicles.

Kantanka Automobile is the only Ghanaian-owned automotive company.

The company owned by self-educated entrepreneur and preacher Kwadwo Safo Kantanka designs, manufactures, and assembles cars in Ghana and sells them to the West African market.

