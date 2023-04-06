A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has taken it upon itself to build a house for a woman whose previous home was washed away by floods

A non-governmental organisation, Gift of the Givers, has donated a newly built house to a woman, Mrs Sibongile Gcaba, whose home was washed away by floods.

Woman receives new house from NGO. Photo credit: Gift of the Givers

Source: Facebook

The organisation posted photos of the house and other household items they had bought for the woman and her family on their Facebook page.

The NGO explained on their Facebook page that floods washed away Mrs Sibongile Gcaba's house, and her family had to take refuge in an old abandoned shop.

The woman's husband, Mr Gcaba, was brought to tears as he expressed his thanks at the handover ceremony. The NGO also gave the family a food hamper, kitchen gadgets, and bedding.

Netizens react to photos of the house donation from the NGO

Many netizens were thankful to the NGO for their thoughtful gift to the needy woman and her family. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

Thenkosi Ndzondo said:

It's the Gift of the Givers again doing more than our government with limited funds and such work!! More blessings for this organisation and the team behind it. The world is truly blessed to have you around.

Sue Poole commented:

God bless you. You teach me every day that kindness is the only way.

Waseela Suleiman remarked:

I wish Muslims can also be assisted in this way

