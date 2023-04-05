A Ghanaian man has petitioned Ghana's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to help him retrieve an enormous amount of money he paid to two evil people

He explained that the two dubious men posed as a real estate agent and a landlord and took him to see a two-bedroom apartment they claimed was for rent

After paying the money they requested for the apartment, the man stated that all efforts to reach them had proven futile

A Ghanaian man, Bright Ewusi, has called on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to help him retrieve an amount of GH¢18,100 that he paid to two men who posed as an agent and a landlord of an apartment he wanted to rent.

Bright recounted how he saw a two-bedroom apartment online and contacted the supposed agent of the property, who took him to see the alleged landlord.

The two men met Bright and his wife at Kaneshie and led them to see the apartment in Tantra Hill, after which he paid GH¢16,600 and added GH¢1,500 to get airconditioning units installed in the apartment.

See Bright's petition to the CID below.

Bright Ewusi gets duped for his money

According to Bright, the supposed landlord, Enoch Amankwah, called to meet him at North Kaneshie, where they first met so he could sign the rent agreement form, only to arrive there and be told it was a movie house instead of the landlord's office.

Bright proceeded to visit the apartment he had paid for and met the caretaker, who told him that the apartment was not for rent. All efforts to reach the landlord and agent he paid the apartment's rent to have been in vain.

