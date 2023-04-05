A TikToker got many Ghanaians drooling over the country's luxurious gated community by sharing some gorgeous mansions in the neighbourhood

The video showed stunning mansions in the well-planned residential community with well-paved roads and ornamental trees neatly lined up by the road

Many Ghanaians were excited by the video of the estate and commented on the post to share their opinions

A TikToker with the handle @camsfamilia gave several Ghanaians a glance into the lives of wealthy people in the country by showing where they lived. He posted the video with the caption, "Yes, this is Ghana. The place is just wow."

Trasacco Valley is home to foreigners, politicians, celebrities, athletes, people in business, and other top high-earning people in Ghana.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Trasacco Estates

Many Ghanaians were happy to see how the luxurious residential community looked and took the post's comment section to share their opinions. YEN.com.gh samples some responses below.

Michele_Columb said:

This is nice! However, the real problem is that 300 yards from this paradise for millionaires, there are so many normal people in wooden barracks

Camsfamilia responded:

Absolutely striking the disparity. I have seen few countries like this. But there are loads of hardworking people there.

STREETBOI L. A commented:

Oh, nice...This is a plush neighborhood...

Andy066 remarked:

The estate is for the poor but the rich stay there

Hixamen added:

It is the dream of every young Ghanaian to one day own some of these plush homes. Hopefully, other luxurious communities will spring up that will become the latest most sought-after residential communities.

