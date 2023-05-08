A man paying more than N2 million (GH¢50,000) for a 2-bedroom house in Lekki said the cost of electricity in the house was much

The young Nigerian was praised for how neatness when he showed people the interior of the apartment

People who heard that the rented apartment did not have water said they could never rent such a house

A young Nigerian man's rent in Lagos state has become a topic for discussion on TikTok as he spoke about it in a video with Wales Morgan.

The man revealed that he pays over N2 million (GH¢50,000) for his two-bedroom apartment in the Lekki area of the state. He gave a brief tour of the apartment in the TikTok clip.

The man gave a tour of the house, revealing it does not have running water. Photo source: @walesmorqan

Apartment with cool interior

His parlour is well-arranged and tastefully furnished. The man set up a mini studio in a place meant to be his dining space.

A section of the house has a rack with all his caps and shoes. The man said he hates buying water from tankers as the apartment does not have running water. He said his cost of electricity is also high.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Arems.dev said:

"Come to Abuja and live a good life with yr 2m."

user9691964418302 said:

"N2m house no water not for me."

lord Micky said:

"It isn't worth it."

ezechichika said:

"The guy they enter my eye ooh."

user1325343150354 said:

"Come enugu add small money you go get 4 Bedroom duplex."

godsonhair said:

"For 2m I no get 24/7 water e no go better for the landlord."

Esevicky said:

"Abeg help me tell am say I Dey single too."

Hair by vick said:

"The house is nice but definitely not 2m+ it doesn’t worth it."

Mimi said:

"This house can’t be N2m."

Uzodinma chidinma said:

"Tell that man that you have seen a wife for him, i like that guy."

Debby Peter said:

"N2m u no blind house."

princessewatomi said:

"Make i come dey live for the visitor room abeg."

nkeirukacamelia said:

"Clean and will organized guy."

Hardworking young man builds house

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady, @allen_aoo, went online to share the blessings God gave her and her family. The lady showed the moment she and her husband supervised the building of their mansion in Lagos.

The clip captured major parts of the building process. When the house decking was done, she walked on it. At one point, she even took a picture on the stairs.

