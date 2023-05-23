In a country where the trend is to build houses using bricks and blocks made from cement and sand, a Nigerian man is fast carving a niche for himself as a container house architect.

The 40-year-old man ventured into the business more than 24 months ago and has not looked back.

Ifeanyichukwu specialises in making houses out of containers. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nsoforifeanyi8

In an exclusive interview, he shared with Legit.ng why container houses are better than brick ones in his book and why people should begin to look in that direction.

Nsofor Ifeanyichuwku may be a man of few words, but his stellar works speak volumes and show a man who knows his onions.

The 40-year-old caught the eye of social media users after he shared a video on TikTok showcasing a container he turned into a fine house with rooms for a client. From its interior, one could mistake the house for one built with brick.

Social media users gushed and hailed Ifeanyichukwu for a job well done.

Why container houses are better than break ones

While keeping mum on his educational background, Ifeanyichuwku told Legit.ng that he has been in the business for the past two years.

When asked if container houses were better than brick ones, he said:

"Yes, it's better because it can take you less than one week to get a container home. It's also movable and is called home away from home."

He went on to rate container houses higher than brick ones in terms of prices.

"The price (for container houses) is also cheaper than the brick houses."

What to bear in mind when going for a container house

Speaking further, he shed light on what a layman looking to have a container house should have in mind.

"Well, it all depends on how you want the inside to look. More designs require more money, and not every flat is the same."

Man builds a fine house with 11 containers

A netizen named MBM shared the pictures on the Tell It All Facebook group as he gushed over the beautiful abode.

He noted that the house is well equipped. The pictures showed an abode constructed by a creative fellow. Containers were stacked on each other to form a story building on a piece of land.

Its interior had standard household furniture and fittings as well as upholstery. It was also noted that the house had different rooms and had power. Netizens were divided on the container house concept.

