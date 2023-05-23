Freezy Macbones has updated Ghanaians and his fans on his plans and some new initiatives he has taken

In a Facebook post, the boxer opened up on his desire to grow his food business, adding that his attention is more on that than boxing

Netizens who reacted to the post have praised him for his vision, with many wishing him well

Fast-rising UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has given an update on what he's been up to over the past weeks.

The 33-year-old who rose to prominence after defeating veteran UK boxer Darryl Sharp in his first professional bout has shared in a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh that his attention is now on his food business.

Freezy Macbones at his chef post

Source: Facebook

Delving into details, the young boxer said he is putting in more effort to introduce new food products on the market after the successful launch of Freezy Foods, his branded food line which includes his first product known as the Freezy Plantain Chips.

The post by the boxer was accompanied by photos of him standing in a kitchen wearing a chef uniform.

"Feeling excited to launch my newest batch of products with @freezyfood I can’t wait! More updates by the end of the week LETS GO!. If you looking for me at gym. You can’t find me sorry am busy at kitchen" he wrote.

Ghanaians react to the announcement by Freezy Macbones

Social media users who reacted to the announcement wished him the very best in his endeavours.

Philip Opoku replied

I like your positivity... People like you put a positive light on Ghana and Africa... Not those foolish people who travel and always say negative things about Ghana and Africa...

Sylvanus Gardiner reacted:

Great is your name.. Just go high and never give up on your dreams ✨ keep up the good work and keep doing your best in life stay safe with lots of happiness, laughter and love together in the years to come... MUCH MORE LOVED.

Sani Charles Gandre added:

I will like to come there and have a taste of your hand-cooking delicious food and see how it goes.

Boxer drops video of his workout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Freezy Macbones grabbed the headlines after he shared a video of him receiving an electric massage.

The boxer flooded the internet with joy and smiles as he shared an inspirational message with Ghanaians and the world on why they should never give up but keep fighting for their goals, irrespective of their age or status.

He recently dropped throwback photos of himself in Ghana where he was a mason, just to motivate the youth and anyone aspiring to become great.

