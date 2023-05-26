A Nigerian graduate who has shunned white-collar jobs has opened a block industry where he is hustling

The young man has said everything is possible to achieve, especially if one applies passion and the needed work

Betelwhobel Moses posted photos of his workshop on Facebook, and the photos have inspired many people who praised him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Nigerian man who is a graduate has opened a block industry where he hustles hard daily.

Instead of continuously looking for white-collar jobs, the man decided to focus on building a business.

The young graduate is seen in his block industry where he hustles daily. Photo credit: Facebook/Betelwhobel Sugarmighty Moscoatuss.

Source: UGC

The young man named Betelwhobel Moses took to Facebook to share photos of his workshop where he hustles.

Hardworking graduate starts block moulding to make a living

He showed off the many blocks he had moulded and lifted some in happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Moses said he is focused and knows everything is possible if he puts in the work.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Everything is possible when we love it. You must have confidence in your ability and then be tough enough to follow through. People will always hate what you do, that's why I say always do you. If you can't learn to accept people for who they are, then you will never be able to accept them for who you are. I choose my personal life to be focused."

Facebook users react as graduate hustles in block industry

David Nkpe said:

"May God continue to bless your hustle."

Gift Uki commented:

"May God bless your hustle daily."

Umaz Connect said:

"You aren't indeed doing well."

Akomaye Francis commented:

"Keep up the good work!"

Akpa Kenneth said:

"Very impressive! My man is waxing stronger and better. I pray for greater grace and opportunity my dear."

Bartholomew Akighir said:

"You're a great entrepreneur dear friend! Keep it up."

Hardworking lady opens fish pond

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian lady opened a fish pond where she hustles.

She shared a photo on Twitter showing one fish she harvested from the pond.

Social media who saw the giant catfish marvelled at the size and expressed the desire to patronise her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng