Online property advertisements show that agricultural land in some rural parts of Ghana may be available at relatively modest asking prices

The available offers cover several regions, although many involve large tracts intended mainly for commercial farming and investment

Prospective buyers must examine ownership, lease terms, documentation and additional charges before paying for any advertised farmland

Buying land in Ghana does not always require hundreds of thousands of cedis. Online property advertisements show that farmland in some rural areas is being offered at asking prices of GH¢8,000 per acre or less.

Looking for affordable farmland? 7 Ghanaian communities with offers below GH¢8,000. Image credit: Freepik

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However, these are not standard residential plots in developed neighbourhoods. Most are large agricultural properties located far from major towns, while some prices apply only to bulk purchases or long-term leases.

Farmland advertised at modest prices

Abesa-Cherembo in the Bono East Region is one of the cheapest locations found. Advertisements for a large tract of farmland in the locality have quoted between GH¢1,800 and GH¢3,000 per acre.

The land is reportedly suitable for crops including maize, yam, cassava, soya and groundnut.

In Kintampo South, another advertisement places farmland at approximately GH¢4,000 per acre.

The offer involves tens of thousands of acres, and the seller indicates that the lowest rate may be connected to investors purchasing a substantial portion of the land.

Atebubu-Amantin also has farmland advertised at GH¢4,000 per acre. However, that particular offer targets a large-scale investor willing to acquire at least 10,000 acres, making it unsuitable for someone seeking only one plot.

At Agogo Plains in the Sekyere Afram Plains District, a large agricultural property has been advertised at GH¢5,000. The offer concerns a 99-year interest and reportedly has access to a permanent water source.

A separate advertisement in Ho Municipal lists a 60-acre agricultural property at GH¢5,000. Prospective buyers would need to contact the seller to confirm whether the amount applies to each acre and whether smaller portions can be purchased.

Around Techiman, farmland located about 45 minutes from the city has been advertised at GH¢6,000 per acre. The seller describes the area as having soil suitable for different crops.

Hohoe completes the list, with a large farmland offer advertised at approximately GH¢8,000.

Conditions buyers must examine

These advertisements show that inexpensive farmland may still be found outside Ghana's major urban centres. Nevertheless, the headline price may not represent the buyer's total expenditure.

Surveying, documentation, legal searches, registration, agent charges and transportation to the site can increase the final cost. Some land may also lack electricity, good roads, mobile connectivity or nearby water.

Anyone considering such an offer should inspect the property, confirm its exact boundaries and conduct a search at the Lands Commission.

Buyers should also establish whether the transaction involves outright ownership, customary land rights or a fixed-term lease before making payment.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh