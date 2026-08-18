15 Locations in Ghana Where You Can Still Find Some of the Cheapest Land
- Some of Ghana's cheapest land can still be found in rural communities far away from Accra, Kumasi and other major cities
- Parts of Bono East, Oti, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West offer cheaper land because development and demand remain relatively low
- Buyers should be careful when comparing prices because farmland, residential plots and serviced land can have significantly different values
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Buying land in Accra and other major Ghanaian cities can require a sizeable amount of money. However, people willing to look towards smaller towns and rural communities can still find comparatively affordable options.
Land prices are generally influenced by location, road access, electricity, water, documentation and demand. This means a plot close to a major road or town centre can cost several times more than land in a nearby village.
Areas where land remains cheaper
Current property advertisements show particularly low asking prices for large agricultural lands in places such as Atebubu-Amantin and Sekyere Afram Plains.
Some listings have advertised agricultural land from around GH¢4,000 to GH¢5,000, although such offers can involve the purchase of very large acreages rather than ordinary residential plots.
Other rural districts across northern and middle Ghana also deserve consideration because they face less pressure from residential development than Greater Accra.
Location
Region
Type of affordable land commonly found
Atebubu-Amantin
Bono East
Agricultural/rural land
Sene East
Bono East
Agricultural land
Sene West
Bono East
Agricultural land
Sekyere Afram Plains
Ashanti
Farmland
Afram Plains
Eastern
Agricultural/rural land
Kpandai
Northern
Agricultural land
East Gonja
Savannah
Rural/farmland
Lawra
Upper West
Rural land
Jirapa
Upper West
Rural/agricultural land
Nandom
Upper West
Rural land
Builsa
Upper East
Agricultural land
Garu
Upper East
Rural/agricultural land
Nkwanta
Oti
Agricultural land
Kadjebi
Oti
Rural land
Jasikan
Oti
Rural/agricultural land
Cheap land requires extra checks
Lower prices can be attractive, especially for people buying land for farming or long-term investment. However, cheap land in a remote community may lack good roads, electricity, water and other infrastructure.
Buyers should therefore consider what they intend to use the property for. Someone planning to build immediately may benefit more from paying extra for land closer to an established community.
Importantly, there is no official national ranking identifying the cheapest towns for land in Ghana. Asking prices can also vary considerably within the same district.
Before paying for any property, buyers should verify ownership, obtain the correct site plan and conduct a search through the Lands Commission. Working with a licensed surveyor and lawyer can also help prevent disputes.
For people prepared to look beyond Ghana's major cities, rural areas in Bono East, Oti, Savannah and the northern regions remain some of the places worth exploring for comparatively affordable land.
What GH¢50,000 can cover when building
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.
Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.
The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.