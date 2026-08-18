Some of Ghana's cheapest land can still be found in rural communities far away from Accra, Kumasi and other major cities

Parts of Bono East, Oti, Savannah, Upper East and Upper West offer cheaper land because development and demand remain relatively low

Buyers should be careful when comparing prices because farmland, residential plots and serviced land can have significantly different values

Buying land in Accra and other major Ghanaian cities can require a sizeable amount of money. However, people willing to look towards smaller towns and rural communities can still find comparatively affordable options.

Where to buy land in Ghana: 15 locations to consider with GH¢40,000 to GH¢50,000. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Land prices are generally influenced by location, road access, electricity, water, documentation and demand. This means a plot close to a major road or town centre can cost several times more than land in a nearby village.

Areas where land remains cheaper

Current property advertisements show particularly low asking prices for large agricultural lands in places such as Atebubu-Amantin and Sekyere Afram Plains.

Some listings have advertised agricultural land from around GH¢4,000 to GH¢5,000, although such offers can involve the purchase of very large acreages rather than ordinary residential plots.

Other rural districts across northern and middle Ghana also deserve consideration because they face less pressure from residential development than Greater Accra.

Location Region Type of affordable land commonly found Atebubu-Amantin Bono East Agricultural/rural land Sene East Bono East Agricultural land Sene West Bono East Agricultural land Sekyere Afram Plains Ashanti Farmland Afram Plains Eastern Agricultural/rural land Kpandai Northern Agricultural land East Gonja Savannah Rural/farmland Lawra Upper West Rural land Jirapa Upper West Rural/agricultural land Nandom Upper West Rural land Builsa Upper East Agricultural land Garu Upper East Rural/agricultural land Nkwanta Oti Agricultural land Kadjebi Oti Rural land Jasikan Oti Rural/agricultural land

Cheap land requires extra checks

Lower prices can be attractive, especially for people buying land for farming or long-term investment. However, cheap land in a remote community may lack good roads, electricity, water and other infrastructure.

Buyers should therefore consider what they intend to use the property for. Someone planning to build immediately may benefit more from paying extra for land closer to an established community.

Importantly, there is no official national ranking identifying the cheapest towns for land in Ghana. Asking prices can also vary considerably within the same district.

Before paying for any property, buyers should verify ownership, obtain the correct site plan and conduct a search through the Lands Commission. Working with a licensed surveyor and lawyer can also help prevent disputes.

For people prepared to look beyond Ghana's major cities, rural areas in Bono East, Oti, Savannah and the northern regions remain some of the places worth exploring for comparatively affordable land.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh