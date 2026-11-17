Several companies in Ghana are offering monthly rent payment arrangements to help tenants secure accommodation without paying huge sums in advance

These companies provide different services, including paying landlords upfront and allowing qualified tenants to spread their rental expenses across monthly instalments

Tenants can also explore the government's National Rental Assistance Scheme, which provides rent advance support to eligible applicants

Finding accommodation in Ghana can be financially challenging, particularly when landlords demand one or two years' rent in advance.

Paying rent monthly in Ghana: 5 companies offering alternatives to advance rent. Image credit: Freepik

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However, several companies are providing alternatives that allow tenants to secure houses, apartments and single rooms while making monthly payments.

These arrangements are particularly useful for salaried workers and individuals with regular income who cannot afford substantial upfront rental payments.

Companies offering monthly rent in Ghana

1. Renmo

Renmo helps tenants secure accommodation by paying their landlords the required rent advance. Approved applicants subsequently repay the company through monthly instalments.

The company assesses applicants' income and affordability before approving financing. Individuals who have already identified a property can also apply.

2. Rent Masters Ghana

Rent Masters provides financial assistance to tenants struggling with advance rent payments.

Applicants must submit proof of employment, income records, identification documents and a GH₵100 processing fee. Once approved, the company pays the landlord directly, while the tenant makes monthly repayments.

3. TISOL Ghana

Tramway Investment Solutions Limited operates an initiative known as the American Rent Scheme.

The company pays the required rent advance and sublets the property to qualified clients under monthly payment arrangements.

Applicants can use the company's website to assess their eligibility. Its affordability assessment generally requires monthly rent to remain within 40% of an applicant's net income.

4. Edanra

Edanra operates an online property rental platform that helps tenants find accommodation and pay rent monthly.

The platform also advertises verified property listings, fraud protection and credit profiling services for tenants.

5. ShelterCrest

ShelterCrest offers a RentFlex programme that pays landlords upfront and allows tenants to repay over 12 months.

However, the company advertises a 28% annual interest rate alongside verification, service and security deposit requirements.

Prospective applicants should examine these charges before accepting an offer.

How to apply for monthly rent

Apart from private companies, Ghanaians can apply through the government's National Rental Assistance Scheme.

The scheme assists eligible tenants by paying their rent advances directly to landlords, with beneficiaries making monthly repayments.

Applicants generally need identification documents, proof of employment, recent payslips or bank statements and a GH₵100 application processing fee.

The government indicated in its 2027 Budget that the scheme had supported 5,647 beneficiaries since its introduction, including 917 people by September 2026.

For private rental companies, applicants should visit their official websites, check eligibility requirements and submit the necessary documents.

Importantly, paying rent monthly does not necessarily mean paying less overall. Tenants should compare interest rates, processing fees, deposits and repayment conditions before signing agreements.

Approval, available financing and service coverage depend on each provider's requirements.

How the rent-to-own programme works

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians can rent residential properties and eventually become homeowners through a government-backed housing programme.

The National Homeownership Fund's Rent-to-Own Scheme targets low- and middle-income earners who cannot afford to purchase houses outright.

More than 200 workers had benefited from the initiative by the end of 2024, with officials announcing plans to expand access.

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Source: YEN.com.gh