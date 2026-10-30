Where to Find Rooms for Rent in Ghana From GH₵500 to GH₵800 Monthly

Rental advertisements show rooms priced between GH₵500 and GH₵800 monthly in selected parts of Ghana

Affordable accommodation can be found in communities across Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi, Koforidua, Takoradi and Tamale

Here are the locations, types of accommodation, and monthly rental prices prospective tenants can explore

Rental advertisements show that Ghanaians can find rooms in selected communities for between GH₵500 and GH₵800 monthly.

Rooms for rent in Ghana from GH₵500 to GH₵800 monthly and their locations. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Affordable accommodation has been advertised in parts of Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi, Koforidua, Takoradi and Tamale.

Here are the locations, types of accommodation and advertised prices prospective tenants can explore.

Finding affordable accommodation in Ghana remains a major concern for many workers, students and families, especially those with limited monthly incomes.

However, a review of property advertisements in October 2026 indicates that some landlords and agents are offering single rooms and self-contained accommodation for between GH₵500 and GH₵800 monthly.

The properties are spread across several regions, including Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western and Northern.

Although accommodation within this budget may be difficult to find in some expensive neighbourhoods, advertisements suggest that tenants willing to explore other communities still have options.

Communities offering rooms from GH₵500 to GH₵800

In Greater Accra, Sowutuom-Omanjor is among the locations where accommodation has been advertised within the budget.

A single-room self-contained apartment listed on CapriHomeGh on October 6, 2026, carried a monthly rent of GH₵700. The advertisement described a private bathroom and a small kitchen area.

At Kasoa's Adam Nana community in the Central Region, another single-room self-contained property was advertised for GH₵500 monthly, with a separate kitchen area, ceiling fan and prepaid electricity meter.

A chamber-and-hall self-contained apartment at Lamptey Mills, along the Obom Road, was also listed for GH₵800 monthly.

In Kumasi, tenants can explore Kenyase Garden City and Tanoso. Advertisements on Jiji included single-room self-contained properties priced at GH₵600 and GH₵750 respectively.

Meanwhile, accommodation advertisements in Koforidua's Suhyen community included single-room self-contained apartments priced at GH₵800 monthly.

Similar options were identified in Takoradi's West Anaji and Tamale's Dungu communities.

The table below provides a breakdown of specific locations and advertised rental prices.

Region Community Type of accommodation Rent per month Central Kasoa, Adam Nana Single-room self-contained GH₵500 Western Takoradi, West Anaji Single-room self-contained GH₵500 Ashanti Kumasi, Kenyase Garden City Single-room self-contained GH₵600 Northern Tamale, Dungu Self-contained hostel room GH₵600 Greater Accra Sowutuom-Omanjor Single-room self-contained GH₵700 Ashanti Kumasi, Tanoso Single-room self-contained GH₵750 Central Kasoa, Lamptey Mills Chamber and hall self-contained GH₵800 Eastern Koforidua, Suhyen Single-room self-contained GH₵800

Source: Property advertisements on CapriHomeGh and Jiji Ghana reviewed in October 2026. These are asking prices for individual advertised properties, not average rents across the communities. Availability has not been independently confirmed.

How to find affordable accommodation safely

Prospective tenants can explore rental platforms such as Jiji Ghana and CapriHomeGh, which allow users to search for properties by location and accommodation type.

Searching directly within preferred communities may also help tenants identify rooms that are not advertised online.

However, prospective tenants should confirm whether the quoted rent covers only the room or includes water, electricity, maintenance and other charges.

They should also inspect the property, verify the landlord's identity and obtain a written tenancy agreement and payment receipts.

CapriHomeGh advises users:

"Never pay before inspecting in person."

Tenants must also pay attention to advance-rent demands. Under Ghana's Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), landlords are prohibited from demanding more than six months' rent in advance for tenancies exceeding six months.

The acting Rent Control Commissioner, Frederick Opoku, urged tenants in June 2026 to report landlords demanding excessive advance payments.

He also encouraged tenants to register their tenancy agreements to help improve dispute resolution.

Beyond the rent itself, accommodation seekers should consider travelling expenses, access to public transport, water supply and proximity to their workplaces.

A room advertised at GH₵500 may ultimately prove more expensive than one costing GH₵700 if the cheaper property is located far from work or requires additional daily transport expenses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh