Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Saanie Daara, has given an update on Ghana's search for a new head coach for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Taking to X, Saanie Daara revealed that over 600 coaches have submitted their applications to be considered for the vacant position.

Source: Twitter

Although he didn't go into details, he revealed that some coaches who have applied for the role included Ghanaian coaches and their counterparts from other African countries, Europe, and North America.

"EXCL: Wow! Over 600 coaches have applied to take the vacant Ghana national team coaching position.Coaches from Europe, South America, North America, Africa and Ghana are vying for the Black Stars job!.The competition is fierce!", his post read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 11,000 views and 28 comments.

Ghanaians react to disclosure by Saanie Daara

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed diverse opinions on the disclosure by Saani Daara.

@ajmack_22 commented:

This is defo not a thing to be proud of. It tells you how “cheap” blackstars is.

@3y3_ampa replied:

Last last they will bring some banku coach who hasn't coached for over one year

@eludr38 indicated:

The output will be the same. Until this FA is dismantled and effective developmental and infrastructure are put in place, the outcome won't change. We can't paint over cracks and expect a better outcome.

Laryea Kingson eager to replace Chris Hughton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Laryea Kingston, the ex-Black Stars midfielder, expressed his interest in replacing Chris Hughton as the next Black Stars coach.

In a recent interview, Laryea Kingston, the ex-Black Stars midfielder, expressed his interest in taking the vacant Black Stars job.

According to a Graphic Sports report, the 43-year-old former player, currently the Black Starlets' assistant coach, said he was ready to manage the senior side based on his qualifications.

Source: YEN.com.gh