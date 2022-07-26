People become famous for different reasons, but how they sustain this fame is an entirely different topic in itself. Those following the Clermont twins before and after their rise to social media popularity have several things to say about them. Some believe that the adult twins are riding and pushing their luck too far with the physical changes they have undergone through surgery.

The Clermont twins took matters into their hands literally after they first appeared in a reality television show a couple of years ago. They went underground briefly after getting booted out of the show for their overreaching behaviour, and they were barely recognisable when they reappeared. With surgeries on different parts of their bodies, the twins have almost two million Instagram followers in a chokehold.

Profile summary

Full name Shannon Jessie and Shannade Jenee Clermont Nickname The Clermont twins Gender Female Date of birth 21st March 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Montclair, New Jersey, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet Shannon - 5' 4"; Shannade - 5' 6" Height in centimetres 163; 168 Weight in pounds Shannon - 132; Shannade - 128 Weight in kilograms 60; 58 Hair colour Naturally black but usually dyed into different colours Eye colour Black Siblings 3 Marital status Single College/University Shannon - Fashion Institute of Technology; Shannade - Parsons School of Design Profession Social media influencers, television personalities, fashion designers, and models Instagram handle @clermonttwins Twitter handle @ShannadeJenee; @ShannonJessie

Background information

Shannon and Shannade Clermont are known as the Clermont twins because they were born on the same day to the same parents, on 21st March 1994. This means that they are currently 28 years old.

They were born and raised by a Haitian father and a Jamaican mother who immigrated to the United States of America and settled in Georgia, USA. They are the last five children in the family, with an elder sister and two older brothers.

However, they moved to New York with their aunt, a fashion designer, when they were about nine years old, and she became a sort of role model to them because they were always intrigued by her ability to make her dress.

This was the beginning of their journey in the fashion and entertainment industry. Afterwards, the twins attended different fashion schools, with Shannade attending the Parsons School of Design while Shannon obtained a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology. They also learned about fashion from brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Jovani.

Clermont twins before and after surgery

Before their surgery, the Clermont twins' BGC participation helped to shoot them into entertainment prominence. They appeared in only seven episodes of season 14 of the Bad Girl Club reality television show in 2014. They were so rowdy and sassy that even though they were evicted from the house for their misdemeanours, viewers could never forget them afterwards.

Their following on Instagram skyrocketed after the show, and things got better for them. The twins were called upon to model for rapper Kanye West's Yeezy fashion line in 2018 because they looked like a clone of Kim Kardashian, the pop star's girlfriend at the time. Besides, the Clermont twins have worked with the following:

Gypsy Sport

Single Ladies (Vh1)

The Blonds

Chromat

Married to the Mob

Makeup Forever

i-D New York

Tyler Perry's House of Payne

The Game (BET)

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Google

GAP

In 2017, the twins launched a personal fashion brand named Mont Boudoir. They deal in different kinds of clothing and fashion accessories. The sisters have also appeared in the music videos of famous artists like Future, Wiz Khalifa, and Nicki Minaj.

However, the Clermont twins became brand new after they became famous on BGC14 as they underwent several physical changes. But then, did the Clermont Twins bleach their skin? It would look so because they came back looking lighter than their natural Haitian-Jamaican skin would allow them.

What surgery did the Clermont twins get?

The sisters have had at least 20 backside lifts and altered the morphology of their chin and lips while insisting that their bre*sts are one part of their body that remain untouched surgically.

Shannon Clermont set social media on fire sometime in 2021 after a user photographed the Clermont twins without makeup at the airport. Eventually, some trolls feasted on how they looked without their signature glow and called them all sorts of names.

In responding, Shannon said she would start taking pictures of people when they are unaware since they do not respect boundaries. She also clapped back at the haters on social media that their discontent was helping the Clermont twins brand make more money.

Fast questions about the Clermont twins

What is the Clermont twins' ethnicity? The sisters are of African-Asian ancestry. Who are the Clermont sisters' parents? Their father was a Haitian who owned a moving company, while their mother is a Jamaican who worked at a daycare. How old are the Clermont twins now? They celebrated their 28th birthday on 21st March 2022. Are the Clermont twins only children? No, they are not; they have three older siblings and are the last of their parents' five children. What do the Clermont twins do for a living? The twins make money as models, fashionpreneurs, television personalities and social media influencers. Have the Clermont twins undergone surgery? Yes, they have had a couple of backside lifts and surgically changed how their lips and chins look.

Over the years, the Clermont twins before and after looks have generated several discussions from people in the public space, but the ladies are persistent and have continued doing what makes them happy.

