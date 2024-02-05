Ex-Black Stars player, Laryea Kingston has expressed interest in the vacant position of the team's head coach

Laryea who is the current deputy coach for the Black Starlets said in a new interview that he is qualified to manage the senior side

Netizens have shared their thoughts about the player's potential to become the next Black Stars' coach

The Black Stars' AFCON exit forced the Ghana Football Association to sack the team's head coach, Chris Hughton.

The association has formed a committee to search for Chris Hughton's replacement, detailing the qualifications the next Black Stars coach must meet.

In a recent interview, Laryea Kingston, the ex-Black Stars midfielder expressed his interest in taking the vacant Black Stars job.

Laryea Kingston eager to replace Chris Hughton

Laryea Kingston confident of managing the Black Stars

According to a , the 43-year-old former player, currently the Black Starlets' assistant coach, said he was ready to manage the senior side based on his qualifications.

The player established he had the experience and understanding of what it took to guide the team back to its glorious days.

The Black Stars have not lifted an AFCON trophy in over 40 years, and tensions are rising over who should spearhead the team next after Chris Hughton to help turn its fortunes around.

Netizens react to Laryea Kingston's potential to become the next Black Stars coach.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their views on Laryea Kingson becoming the new Black Stars coach.

@kwadwocypha said:

Go and sit somewhere

break_De_seal wrote:

That's good. They should give him the opportunity to showcase what he's got. Solidly behind him

@droidmann shared:

Bra Laryea kpa roff , good knowledge of the game but kpa roff

@PerezErzoah added:

He’ll be ready in two years. Proper football brain

