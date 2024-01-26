The GFA has announced its plan to appoint a new man to replace Chris Hughton as Black Stars coach

Hughton was sacked on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after Ghana exited the 2023 AFCON tournament with only two points in the group stage

Already, the GFA has set up a five-member committee to take charge of the process of hiring a new coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled a structured process to identify and appoint the next head coach of the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

Hughton, a former manager of English Premier League side Brighton, was sacked after the Black Stars exited AFCON 2023. The team lost their first game 2-1 to Cape Verde before 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique earned them two points.

Following the sacking of the 65-year-old who won four matches, drew four, and lost five in 13 games in his 10-month stint, a five-member search committee has been tasked with evaluating and recommending a new coach within three weeks.

The committee, chaired by GFA Vice President Mark Addo, will assess candidates based on specific criteria, a statement from the GFA read.

Below is the five-point criteria:

The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football Must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments our DNA Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years of coaching experience Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization and development of young talent Proven disciplinarian, tactician and leadership skills

Once the committee completes its search and makes a final recommendation, the proposed new Black Stars coach must be approved by the GFA's Executive Council before being installed officially.

Chris Hughton says his goodbyes

Meanwhile, a video of Chris Hughton saying his final goodbyes to the Black Stars at their hotel in Côte d'Ivoire went viral on social media.

In the video, which on the heels of the news that he had been relieved of his position, Hughton hugged some f the players and staff.

The video sparked emotions from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts online.

