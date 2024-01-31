Kojo Addae Mensah, CEO of DataBank, has replaced Ace Ankomah on the committee searching for the new Black Stars coach

This comes after the legal brain Ace Ankomah withdrew from the committee that Kurt Okraku-led GFA set up

The committee, led by Mark Addo, aims to fill the coaching vacancy created by the dismissal of Chris Hughton following Ghana's disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign

DataBank's Chief Executive, Kojo Addae Mensah, has been appointed to replace Ace Ankomah on the five-member committee tasked with selecting the next Black Stars coach.

This comes after private legal practitioner Ace Ankomah withdrew as vice chair on the Mark Addo-led committee.

Kojo Addae Mensah will now join GFA Vice President Mark Addo, along with Prof J K Mintah, Samuel Opoku Nti, and William Caesar Kartey, to identify a new coach for the national team by the committee's deadline of February 2, 2024.

A collage of DataBank's CEO, Kojo Addae Mensah and Ace Ankomah

The coaching vacancy arose after the dismissal of Chris Hughton following Ghana's disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign, where they exited at the group stage with just two points from three matches.

Ace Ankomah Withdraws From Committee Tasked To Find New Black Stars Coach

On Friday, Ace Ankomah opted out of his role as vice chair on the committee responsible for selecting the next Black Stars coach, leading to Kojo Addae Mensah's appointment as his replacement.

Under the leadership of GFA Vice President Mark Addo, the committee was tasked with identifying a suitable candidate to lead the Ghanaian national football team. The committee has a February 2, 2024, deadline to report to the GFA.

This timeline became crucial as Ghana sought to regroup and rebuild after the disappointment of the AFCON 2023, where the team's early exit prompted the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton.

Hughton Accepts Responsibility For Black Stars' Woes

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Hughton accepted responsibility for Ghana's woes in the 2023 AFCON.

The 65-year-old, who took absolute control of the Black Stars as head coach in 2023, absolved his players of blame for the poor performance.

Hughton had incurred the wrath of supporters both in person and online because of the team's performances.

