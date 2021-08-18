Musa Mustapha is the male under-11 world's best table tennis player and the young boy has revealed that he started playing table tennis at the age of nine

Musa said he was surprised when he became the world champion in his category, adding that he wasn't expecting it

The young boy who wants to be an engineer when he grows up said table tennis makes him happy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An 11-year-old boy identified as Musa Mustapha is the male under-11 world's best table tennis player.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, the young boy said he started playing table tennis at the age of 9, adding table tennis gives him confidence.

The young boy said he wants to be an engineer when he grows up. Photo credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: UGC

According to Musa, nothing has changed since he became a champion. He said people still treat him the same way they used to treat him.

In his words:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I started playing table tennis at the age of nine. My father did not know I normally play table tennis. But one day, he told us to escort him to table tennis hall and he started playing and he saw us playing. He found us a coach and we started training and that was how it started."

What he likes and dislikes about table tennis

Musa said table tennis makes him happy and gives him confidence. According to him, he also plays soccer, skating and other games.

The young boy said what he doesn't like about table tennis is when he loses to an opponent.

He said he wants to be an engineer and the world's table tennis champion when he grows up.

Many commend the boy

@oligieigwe said:

"Forget school, focus on this table tennis. No money for education in Nigeria."

@photographybyhonesty wrote:

"Great, follow your dream."

@realmarydave commented:

"Awww he is such a sweet boy."

@iamvicky_oma said:

"Keep it up dear, God bless you always."

Boy wows many as he builds "ATM" that dispenses cash

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young boy simply identified as Chigozie wowed many with his creativity after building an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that dispenses cash.

In a video that was shared on Facebook by Ayo Ojeniyi, the boy could be seen test running the ATM as a man interviewed him.

The man asked him of his name and what he has built, to which the boy responded. The man then asked him to test run the machine and the boy did to the amazement of the former.

Source: Yen.com.gh