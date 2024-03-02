The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, unveiled the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field on Friday, March 1

The facility's commissioning marks the beginning of the 13th All-African Games, which will take place in Accra from March 8-23, 2024

The 2024 NPP presidential candidate stated that the facility is also a fitting legacy for the university as it celebrates its 75th anniversary

The 2024 sports festival will be hosted at the facility alongside the multi-purpose Borteyman Sports Complex from March 8-23, 2024.

NPP-Kufuor legacy

In a post on X after the unveiling ceremony on Friday, March 1, Dr Bawumia stated that the stadium and rugby field indicate Ghana's preparedness to host Africa's most fantastic sports festival for the first time in the country's history.

"The completion of the University of Ghana Stadium, which was started by the government of President J A Kufuor but was abandoned by successive governments for eight years, is exciting for two reasons. It is not only going to be the main centre for the African Games, but the facility is also a fitting legacy to the University of Ghana as it marks its 75th Anniversary," Bawumia said on X.

