Jupitar And Kuami Eugene Thrill Bar Patrons With Performance Of Their Hit Song Eternity
Music

Jupitar And Kuami Eugene Thrill Bar Patrons With Performance Of Their Hit Song Eternity

by  Kenneth Ashong
  • Ghanaian crooners Kuami Eugene and Jupitar left patrons of the Mood Bar in Accra wanting more after they performed their hit collaboration song, Eternity.
  • The performance was part of activities lined up to celebrate the bar's weekly Caribbean Thursdays event
  • Fans have reacted to the performance, praising the two crooners

Ghanaian musician Jupitar performed his hit song Eternity, which featured Kuami Eugene, at a club in Accra.

The club was holding its weekly Caribbean Thursdays event when the two singers came through to support.

Kuami Eugene And Jupitar Thrill Bar Patrons With Performance Of Their Hit Song Eternity
Kuami Eugene and Jupitar in pics. Source: @kuamieugene @jupitarofficial
Source: Instagram

In the videos shared by GH Hyper, the official publicist of socialite Hajia4real, Jupitar arrived at the event in grand style with crooner Tinny. He was set to host the show.

Kuami Eugene joined him on stage to perform their massive hit song Eternity, leaving patrons tripping on the dance floor.

Singer Jupitar also took the opportunity to announce his new single titled I Keep Winning, which has been released on all music-streaming platforms.

Watch videos from the event below.

Netizens react to the performance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from netizens who were impressed with the performance. See some below.

thevillagecitizen said:

What captan dey do for the back there

mamba_ wrote:

Hyper you for sleep small eii

mr_yordor wrote:

Why Jupiter make fat like that

mr_blankson14 said:

My Favorite Tune

yunglewis_ wrote:

Rockstar Eugene

michelabden said:

Wow. I love the two of them so much

Siaangel said:

Hmm. These boys are good

MERYRU said:

I'll keep them, too

sahbrinaacede said:

WOW. dope

cecil_ added:

They did a great job. Congrats

Kuami Eugene's Former House Help Launches Her Music Career, Video Of Her In Studio Causes Stir

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, was in the studio. She wore a two-piece jeans outfit as she busily sang the song into a recording microphone in the studio. She couldn't hide her joy as the song was being made.

The song, which sounded like a gospel record, is yet to be released. Whether Mary is signed to a record label or a management team is still scanty.

Source: YEN.com.gh

