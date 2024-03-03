Veteran Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki marked attaining a new age in a cemetery on Saturday, March 2, 2024

A widely circulated video shows the movie personality sporting a ceremonial Kente cloth for the occasion

The footage of the actor has sparked a massive buzz from online users who reacted to a post by Newkumasi_co

Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki, known privately in entertainment circles as Nana Kofi Agyeman, opted to celebrate a significant milestone in a cemetery as he clocked a new age.

On Saturday, March 2, a video emerged of the actor donning a Kente cloth over a white shirt. He was captured standing behind a table with a cake and assorted drinks for the celebration

In the clip, posted on Instagram by Newkumasi_co, Oboy Siki noted that he visited the cemetery to mark his “special day.”

“It’s a special day for me; my birthday, and I’ve decided to celebrate it in a cemetery. We’ll offer alcohol to the gods and then cut the cake,” he said.

The veteran film star poured libation before joining friends to cut the birthday cake.

Reactions trail video of Oboy Siki

