Four University of Ghana halls have benefited from a reported $16,066,961.20 facelift because of the All-Africa Games.

These four halls are being used as the games village for the 2023 All-African Games, which commenced on March 8, 2024.

The games village for the 2023 All-African Games. Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The are the Elizabeth Sey, Alex Kwapong, Hilla Limann, and Jean Nelson halls.

The rooms in the halls were upgraded with air conditioners, new beds, mattresses, water heaters, and showers.

The occupancy was changed to two per room instead of four.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, noted that the total contract sum for the provision of facilities for the Games amounted to $195,2555,153.74.

According to the breakdown at a press briefing on Monday, March 4, 2024, the Borteyman Sports Complex, which Contracta Construction UK Limited constructed, cost $145,086,057.54, and Consar Limited's University of Ghana Stadium cost $34,102,135.

At the same time, the Games Village, given to Mawums Limited, also cost $16,066,961.20.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia unveiled the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The 2024 NPP presidential candidate stated that the facility is also a fitting legacy for the university as it celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Ghana table tennis star defeats 9-year-old Kenyan

The 13th African Games has commenced in Accra, with Ghana picking up wins in table tennis women's singles.

Ghana's Cynthia Kwabi defeated her nine-year-old opponent from Kenya.

Many people have, however, commended the nine-year-old for opting to participate in the games in the first place.

Another Ghanaian, Eva Adom-Amankwaa, also won the table tennis women's singles as she defeated Angola's Isabel Albino by 3-2.

