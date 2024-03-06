All African Games: No Medal For Team Ghana So Far, Egypt Tops Medal Table, Peeps React
- Some countries participating in the ongoing All-African Games have won medals in specific sporting disciplines
- Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Senegal lead the list as nations that have won medals at the ongoing championship
- Netizens have expressed astonishment that Ghana is yet to win a medal despite being the host nation
The medal table for the All African Games currently ongoing in Accra has been released.
The games, which began on March 3 2024, with participants from 51 countries competing across the various sporting disciplines, will end on March 23, 2024.
A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the social media pages of GTV Sport+ showed the medal table and countries that have picked some medals.
Egypt has so far won two gold medals, one silver medal, and a bronze medal, bringing their tally to four medals.
Nigeria comes in second on the medal table, with two medals in total, one silver and one bronze medal.
Algeria and Senegal take the third and fourth place, respectively, with one bronze medal each.
Despite participating in some sporting disciplines like table tennis, Ghana, the host nation of the All-African Games, is yet to win a medal.
At the time of writing the report, the post by GTV Sport+ announcing medals won by participating countries had raked in over 200 likes and 28 comments.
Ghanaians react to the performance of the Ghana team
Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed astonishment that team Ghana was performing poorly in the championships.
Abdul Razak Mohammed commented:
Wait for track and Field
Dominic Kwasi Adviser replied:
You are expecting a medal, scraps kra you won't get
It looks like we have invited others to distribute medals to them.
James Amos reacted:
We won't even win disposable cup
Jay Kwaku D'Ruler commented:
Ghana's favourite sports will come soon
Ghanaian defeats nine-year-old Kenyan in table tennis
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Cynthia Kwabi defeated Sifa Favour, her nine-year-old Kenyan opponent in table tennis, by 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition.
After the game, Cynthia displayed a high level of sportsmanship as she posed for pictures with her young opponent.
Eva Adom-Amankwaa, another Ghanaian, also picked up a victory in the table tennis women's singles as she defeated Angola's Isabel Albino by 3-2.
