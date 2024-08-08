Paris 2024: Ghana Fails to Reach Men’s 4x100m Final, Suffer Disqualification

Ghana failed to book a spot in the finals of the men’s 4x100 relay event, suffering disqualification in the process

The men's relay team carried the expectations of many, but a messy baton change cost the West Africans

With their display on Thursday morning, it means the West African's run in Paris 2024 comes to a disappointing end

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team faced a disappointing outcome at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, as they were disqualified from the event, missing out on the finals.

The quartet—comprising Abdul-Saminu Rasheed, Benjamin Azamati, Ibrahim Fuseini, and Joseph-Paul Amoah—crossed the finish line in 38.62 seconds, placing sixth in their heat.

However, their efforts were ultimately nullified due to a lane infringement.

How Ghana's 4x100m relay team performed

In a fiercely competitive heat against Jamaica, Canada, Germany, China, Liberia, Brazil, and the host nation France, Ghana struggled to keep pace and finished second to last.

Despite their aspirations, the race was marred by a messy baton exchange and stumbling runs, which dashed their hopes of advancing to the final round, per Citi Sports.

The relay event represented Ghana's most promising opportunity to secure a medal at the Paris Games, following a series of underwhelming performances in other disciplines.

Unfortunately, the team fell short of expectations.

China emerged victorious in heat two, clocking a season’s best time of 38.24 seconds.

France secured the second spot with 38.34 seconds, while Canada clinched the third and final qualifying position with a time of 38.39 seconds.

Despite Jamaica’s strong showing, including a season’s best of 38.45 seconds and the presence of 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson, they were edged out and finished in fourth place.

Ghana's performances in relay events this year

For Ghana, the disqualification is a setback, but they can draw some solace from their earlier achievements.

According to 3news, the team previously won silver at the 2023 African Games and gold at the African Athletics Senior Championships in June.

Their impressive performance at the Bahamas World Athletics Relays, where they clocked 38.29 seconds to qualify for the Olympics.

Ghana steals the show in smocks at Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Ghana's Athletics team's stylish entrance at the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris.

The team donned vibrant, locally-made smocks, adding a traditional flair to the event, as seen on social media.

While Ghana secured a bronze medal in boxing at Tokyo 2020, the nation did not qualify for the sport in the 2024 Olympics.

