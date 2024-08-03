Endrick Felipe's girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, has turned to social media to showcase her modelling in the new Real Madrid home jersey

The couple, known for their public displays of affection, showcased their young love at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu during Enrick's presentation

Endrick made his much-anticipated debut for Los Blancos in their friendly match against AC Milan in Chicago on Thursday, August 1

At just 18 years old, Endrick Felipe has already built an impressive resume that reflects his exceptional talent and potential.

The young centre-forward has already found the back of the net at Santiago Bernabéu and Wembley, dons Brazil's iconic no. 9 shirt, and plays for Real Madrid.

Endrick and his girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda, had a lovey-dovey moment at his official presentation as a Real Madrid player. Photos by Picture Alliance.

Just days after his emotional unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti handed the ex-Palmeiras prodigy his first start.

To top it all off after making his debut for the White Angels, Endrick is also dating a Brazilian beauty.

Photos of Gabriely Miranda, the latest addition to the Madrid WAGs, wearing the new Madrid kit are trending online.

With the shirts already selling out fast, it's easy to imagine how much more impact the promo could have had if Gabriely had been featured—her beauty could have truly elevated the level.

What’s next for Endrick?

Endrick is set to focus on delivering a standout performance in Madrid's upcoming match. The challenge will intensify as Los Blancos face their El Clasico rivals, Barcelona, on August 3 at MetLife Stadium, according to Goal.

Last month, Endrick and Gabriely, known for their public displays of affection, showcased their young love at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu during t the forward's presentation.

Endrick and Arda Guler show impressive synergy in training

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid's young talents, Endrick and Arda Guler, have quickly shown impressive synergy, connecting for two goals in a recent training session.

As pre-season preparations ramp up, Guler and new signing Endrick were paired together in their initial practice.

The attacking duo, playing on the same side, rapidly developed an understanding, as evidenced in a social media video where they set up goals for each other.

