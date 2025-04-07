Black Sherif, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, rode a bicycle on the streets of Spintex, Accra, with some friends who followed his lead on bicycles

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, in a video that surfaced on TikTok, was spotted riding a bicycle through the streets of Spintex, Accra, and the footage has gone viral.

In the video, the musician rode a bike and was in the company of some friends who followed his lead on bikes.

Before they began the ride, one of Black Sherif's associates handed him a bitter kola nut, locally known as mijin-goro, to chew.

Black Sherif seemed unaware of the local name but quickly recognised what it was after chewing it. Many people were surprised that he did not know the local name despite being a local boy.

In the video, Black Sherif was in a mood of excitement as he rode the bike, performing a few tricks on the road. He took both hands off the handlebars while riding down a slightly steep road.

His carefree attitude and playful nature caught the attention of many social media users, with many of them praising his down-to-earth lifestyle in the comments section.

Despite owning two luxury cars, a Mercedes-Benz C63S AMG and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Black Sherif chose to ride a bike that day.

The musician received the cars as gifts from Joseph Aidoo Jr, CEO of Brasa Grill Restaurant and founder of A-List Management, after being named Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Black Sherif's bike ride sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Akonorba-Wetlips said:

"Blacko doesn’t eat anything from anyone oo forget who you are to him. He’s too young to die 😅😅 I just love his sense of humor."

Kenneth_Sey wrote:

"Ah like Blacko is making us not understand the celebrity life no o🤣🤣. why others make life too difficult."

Shaqkoby Framing Hub commented:

"He grow for zongo wey he no know mitsigoro??"

inflamed_rectum said:

"The guy knows it by a different name “bisi” yet people are saying zongo boy doesn’t know mitsigoro. smh."

1Brandon commented:

"Blacko y3 kubolor paa … he go dey hire bike ein kiddy days paa."

