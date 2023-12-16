Ghanaian boxer Sena Agbeko will take on Cuban title holder David Morrell in a main event fight in the US

Sena Agbeko is aiming to win his sixth fight in a row and attempts to win the WBA "Regular" 168-pound title

The 12-round fight will take place in Minneapolis on Saturday, December 16, at The Armory in Minnesota

Ghanaian boxer Sena Agbeko will take on Cuban David Morrell in a main event fight in the US on Saturday, December 16, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Morell, who has a record of 9-0, 8 Kos, is attempting to defend his WBA "Regular" 168-pound title for the sixth time.

Sena Agbeko. Source: Facebook/@Sena Agbeko

Source: Facebook

The 25-year-old, who is undefeated, beat Yamaguchi Falcao in the opening round of their April fight in Las Vegas.

In October, Agbeko, who has a record of 28-2, 22 Kos, beat Bruno Leonardo Romay in the second round of competition.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian is aiming to win six in a row and attempts to win the title of champion for the first time.

“I’ve always had the mindset that I want to be the top guy at super middleweight. I want to face the best. That’s what I’ve wanted since the beginning,” said Sena Agbeko to the press.

Isaac Dogboe suffers another loss

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe suffered a unanimous defeat in a fight against the unbeaten featherweight Nick Ball in their WBC featherweight title eliminator in November.

The boxers faced off at AO Arena in Manchester, England, where Ball dominated Dogboe throughout the 12-round contest.

Ball earned a clear victory with an undivided decision from the judges, who declared Dogboe's opponent the winner after the final round.

Isaac Dogboe parts ways with father as manager

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Isaac Dogboe parted ways with his manager, who happens to be his biological father.

The Royal Storm, hitherto to this announcement, had been under the training and management of Paul Dogboe. "Right now, I'm self-managed," he said on Accra-based GHOne TV.

Isaac Dogboe noted it was time "to restructure and rebuild some of the broken bridges."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh