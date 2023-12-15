Stonebwoy is steadily preparing for one of the biggest highlights of his career this year

The musician is set to fill the 40k capacity stadium for his annual flagship Bhim Concert in Accra

In a new video, the artiste was seen with the traditional leaders ahead of the showdown on Dec 22

Ghanaian musician is leaving no stones unturned in preparation for the highly anticipated Bhim concert.

This week, the Ghanaian musician has had meetings with the Ghana Police Service and the Osu Traditional Council to do what customs demand.

His journey and arrival at the Osu traditional palace have gotten scores of fans talking as they look forward to the showdown.

Stonebwoy pays a courtesy call on Osu chiefs Photo Source: Instagram/GHKwaku

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy drives in his G-Wagon to Osu

A few months ago, Stonebwoy made public his decision to merge his flagship music experiences, Ashaiman To the World and Bhim Concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

His decision led him to the Accra Sports Stadium, the venue for the new show where he is looking to have about 40,000 of his fans joining the celebration.

As tradition demands, Stonebwoy was seen in a new video as he arrived in his G-Wagon at the Osu palace to ensure the project had the ultimate backing of the leaders.

In the , Stonebwoy was seen interacting and taking photos with the traditional leaders after they had poured libation.

Stonebwoy sprays fans with cash in Osu

The traditional home of the Osu council was swamped with scores of fans following Stonebwoy's visit ahead of the Bhim Concert.

The massive crow impeded the movement of his G-Wagon as he exited the traditional grounds. As it's often done, the artiste took out a wad of cash and threw it into the crowd which helped him easily move out of the grounds with his police-escorted convoy.

Stonebwoy fills 75% of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of Bhim concert

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert slated for December 22nd at the Accra Sports Stadium had sold 30000 tickets.

The show will have two Jamaican stalwarts, Jahmiel and 10tik in addition to a host of Ghanaian Music colleagues joining Stonebwoy on stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh