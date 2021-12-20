English-born Ghanaian Jarell Quansah made Liverpool's squad in the thrilling Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspurs

English-born Ghanaian teen, Jarell Quansah was for the first time named in the Liverpool senior team for a Premier League encounter with Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 18-year-old was included in the team by Jurgen Klopp after Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and Curtis Jones missed the trip to North London because of COVID-19.

In the squad presented by the Reds before the game on Sunday, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 18-year-old's name was in the team.

Quansah could not make his debut as the Reds were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Stadium.

The hosts took an early lead through captain Harry Kane after he fired home from close range.

Liverpool responded after Diogo Jota rose high to head home from an Andy Robertson cross, before Robertson gave the Reds the lead after the break.

However, a mistake from goalkeeper Alisson saw Son Heung-min take advantage to slot home.

Who is Jarell Quansah?

Jarell Quansah was born in Warrington to a Ghanaian father. He also has Scottish and Barbadian lineage.

At 18-year-old, Quansah has risen through the ranks at Liverpool and was captain of the U18's last season.

He signed a first professional deal with the Reds in February 2021 and will be hoping to make his senior debut soon. He has made 4 appearances in the UEFA Youth league, scoring a goal.

