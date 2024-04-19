Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on bringing Mohammed Kudus to the club

The team, however, are willing to go in for the Ghanaian if Mohammed Salah decides to leave the club

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the matter, with many urging Liverpool to sign him

English Premier League team Liverpool FC is reportedly set to move in for West Ham player Mohammed Kudus in the next transfer window.

The post, however, added that Liverpool's desire to push for Mohammed Kudus's signature would depend on whether Mohammed Salah moves to Saudi Arabia to ply his trade there.

"Liverpool could move for West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus if Mo Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia. (Source: Fichajes)".

Social media users react to news

Many Liverpool supporters who thronged the comment section of the post received the news with joy with some saying that signing Mohammed Kudus would be a good addition to the team.

@Nadal_istheGOAT reacted:

Kudus is so good. He'd be a top, top signing for Liverpool tbh

@timmyride indicated:

Not a bad option, but I don't see him filling Salah's shoes

@JerubbaalPiesie replied:

Good news for Ghana!

@only1Chukss stated:

He’d be a top signing for Liverpool

@CHAMPION_ICE1 reacted:

Biggest upgrading the best African player currently and 8 years to come is MO Kudus

@Mou7hammed reacted:

He's one of the best choices if Salah leaves

