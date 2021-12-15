AS Roma's 18 year old wonder kid, Felix Afena-Gyan missed their weekend riot at Atalanta due to his red card suspension

Afena-Gyan was brought on in the 64th minute by Jose Mourinho for Borja Mayoral in their previous two Serie A game versus Spezia

The 18-year-old was given his matching orders in added time after he thought he had scored what was the icing-on the cake for AS Roma

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of AS Roma's 18-year-old sensation, Felix Afena-Gyan's goal, red card, and Jose Mourinho's reaction in their game against Spezia.

The Ghanaian teenager missed AS Roma's trip to Atalanta on Saturday for their Serie A game where Jose Mourinho's side thrashed the Bergamo based club.

Afena-Gyan was substituted on for former Real Madrid player, Borja Mayoral for what was his first game after recovering from Covid-19.

The teenager started strong with some good runs and take-ons, combining well with his team-mates for good one-two exchanges, before he was yellow carded by referee Chiesa Di Totti for a foul in the 70th minute.

In added time, Afena-Gyan was played through on goal and he used his left fore-arm to push the ball forward before shooting past goalkeeper Provedel into the net for what he thought would be AS Roma's third goal.

However the hand ball was spotted by the referee, VAR, and the linesman, so Afena-Gyan was shown a second yellow card for a red card after his attention was drawn away from the celebrating fans by the linesman.

Afena-Gyan matched off in the 93 minute, with a fuming Jose Mourinho forced to watch his men play out the last minute of the game with 10 men.

